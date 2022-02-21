(WWLP) – It’s Presidents’ Day, the day we celebrate the birthdays and lives of all U.S. presidents and that means a day off for state and federal workers.

That means if you have business at the RMV or any federal office it will have to wait until Tuesday. Libraries and post offices will also be closed and there is no trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Retail stores and restaurants typically remain open but can close at their discretion. There are some changes to select PVTA schedules so check your route before you leave the house.