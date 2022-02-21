(WWLP) – It’s Presidents’ Day, which means a lot of people will be taking advantage of big discounts at stores.

After Black Friday this is the next biggest sales weekend and retailers are prepared for customers looking for deals. Shoppers look for deep discounts during Presidents’ Day weekend, as retailers work to move last year’s inventory.

Clothing typically makes around a third of all Presidents’ Day sales, but car dealerships and furniture and appliance stores have also advertised their deals for weeks. For appliance stores, discounts are passed down from the manufacturer to retailers for items to put on sale.

“Not everything is discounted, not in the covid universe but there are plenty of discounts right now and prices are low with a lot of key items than they were last month and lower than they will be next month.” David London, Assistant Manager at Manny’s in Westfield

When it comes to inventory issues, it’s better than it was six to nine months ago, they say supply chain issues hit them pretty hard but now most items can be found.