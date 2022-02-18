(WWLP) – Presidents’ Day weekend is coming up and many will be heading out early to beat the traffic and hit the slopes.

This popular travel day requires an informed game plan to avoid traffic especially if you’re heading up north.

Experts suggest hitting the roads early, and packing some snacks just in case you run into traffic.

22News spoke to some travelers who are talking up to Vermont for the long weekend.

“We are heading north to Vermont to visit family, we left early and you know it’s fairly early now, we’ll get on the roads from here actually and try to beat some of the traffic up”, Bryon Bond of Connecticut said.

With COVID policies changing rapidly within New England experts suggest reading up on the COVID and public health policies wherever you are planning to stay, so it might be best to keep some masks handy.