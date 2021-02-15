Presidents’ Day: What’s open, what’s closed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP ) – It’s Presidents’ Day, the day we celebrate the birthdays and lives of all U.S. presidents.

Presidents’ Day began as a celebration of George Washington’s birthday, first observed as a federal holiday in the 1880’s.

In 1968, congress passed the Uniform Holiday Bill, which moved a number of federal holidays to Monday to allow for more long weekends for the country’s workers.

That moved the holiday away from Washington’s actual birthday of February 22 closer to Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12 which prompted a proposal to change the name of the holiday to “Presidents’ Day”

Congress actually rejected the change but it caught on anyway. Now, we celebrate the office of the president every third Monday in February.

Take a look at what is open and what is closed on Presidents’ Day:

Banks : Most closed

: Most closed Federal Offices : Closed

: Closed Libraries : Closed

: Closed Malls : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Municipal Offices : Closed

: Closed Post Office : Closed, no mail delivery

: Closed, no mail delivery Registry of Motor Vehicles : Closed

: Closed Restaurants : Open

: Open Retail Stores : Open

: Open Schools : Closed

: Closed State Offices : Closed

: Closed Stock Market: Closed

Public transit services may be affected by the Presidents’ Day holiday:

BRTA : Running on a regular weekday schedule

: Running on a regular weekday schedule FRTA : No service.

: No service. PVTA : Springfield and Northampton-area buses running on a normal schedule with a few exceptions, UMass Transit running on reduced service. Click here for a complete look at service changes.

: Springfield and Northampton-area buses running on a normal schedule with a few exceptions, UMass Transit running on reduced service. Click here for a complete look at service changes. MBTA: Most services will run on a Saturday schedule, but a few will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Click here for a complete look at service changes.

You just can’t have a New England winter without skiing. And it’s an activity that can be easily done safely during the pandemic.

Mask wearing is required, and the capacity of ski lodges has been reduced. A rigorous cleaning process, disinfecting the lodge and all of the rental equipment throughout the day is also a priority.

Skiing will continue at Otis Ridge into the spring, as long as the weather permits it and people keep coming out.