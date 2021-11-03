Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning by checking your detector

(WWLP) – Daylight Saving time ends this weekend, which serves as a good seasonal reminder to change the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector.

It is a good reminder to change those batteries and test out the alarms to ensure your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are working properly. Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, and most importantly poisonous. Carbon monoxide gas is produced whenever any fuel, such as gas, oil, kerosene, wood or charcoal is burned and can be deadly.

Some of the symptoms include but are not limited to headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion and/or fainting and it is important to get out of the house or car immediately.

“Carbon monoxide is a leading cause of poisonings in the United States. Each year over 400 individuals throughout the U.S. die from carbon monoxide poisoning. 20,000 people actually get treated across the U.S. in emergency departments and over 4,000 are hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning.”

To protect your family, carbon monoxide alarms should be placed on every level of you home, and it is important to replace them every 5-7 years, according to the directions.