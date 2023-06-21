CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every day, hundreds of women died from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Chief of Newborn Medicine at Baystate Health, Dr. Joanna Beachy, spoke with 22News and she says a high blood pressure disorder called preeclampsia, is one of the biggest pregnancy complications to worry about. She says if it’s not treated early, it can cause seizures and even death.

Just last month U.S. Olympic Sprinter, Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications. According to her autopsy, it found that the possible complications that led to her death included, respiratory distress and eclampsia.

Anna Paredes of Westfield, telling 22News, “No woman should fear for her life, I definitely think its something women and men should be educated on so when they go into giving birth they can be aware of things that can happen signs to look for, just so they can make sure they have a safe delivery.”

The CDC says more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable. Dr. Beachy adds, “The mother comes in gets evaluated, gets treated, that will prevent a lot of the problems that they deliver early which is one of the consequences or significant maternal seizures, blood pressure, you have to be treated to do that.”

According to Dr. Beachy, the mortality rate for pregnancy related deaths is higher in non-Hispanic, African American population. She says statistics show that Caucasians and Asians have the lowest mortality of infants.

Sophia from Westfield says, it’s important to be able to spot any potential issues with the baby and the mother, early. “They are going to have their birth and they didn’t notice the signs before going to the doctors and stuff it’s just really sad to see them dying because either the doctors say you can live or your baby can die, it’s like one of those choices and its really hard for the mother to choose.”

Dr. Beachy says women should get an evaluation right after learning that they are pregnant, and be sure to get ultra sounds and lab tests.