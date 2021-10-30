Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning in your home

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people in Brockton were taken to the hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide.

Firefighters discovered a generator running inside of the home.

“Obviously with the generator issue, if you’re running it inside or too close to the home it can leak into the house,” Thomas Balardini, a firefighter and paramedic for the Agawam Fire Department explained.

Balardini told 22News incidents like the one in Brockton are why you want to make sure you have working carbon monoxide alarms. And you want to make sure you have one on each floor.

“It gives you directions on like what to look for, if it has certain chirps. If it does four beeps in a row it means there is an activation, and you should probably get out,” Balardini continued.

He added that a carbon monoxide alarm is only good for seven years, after that it should be replaced.

High concentrations of carbon monoxide can kill someone in five minutes. But it’s a gas that slowly builds overtime.

“Usually your detector wont go off until it’s 32 parts per million in the house so it takes a little bit to up there. We have special meters to find out what it actually is,” said Balardini.

If you have a generator, make sure it’s placed at least five feet away from your home, and have it facing away from doors, windows, and vents. Never use it inside or even in your garage.