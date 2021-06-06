Preventing heat exhaustion while outside

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot temperatures are expected to continue into this week.

When a heat advisory is in effect, you will want to be prepared for the extreme heat because hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. When both the temperature and humidity go up, it makes it harder for your body to sweat and for it to cool down.

According to the National Weather Service, to prevent any heat-related illnesses on a hot and humid day, you should:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Don’t forget to check up on relatives and neighbors, especially if they are elderly

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in cars under any circumstances, but especially during extreme heat. 22News spoke to one local resident who said they always make sure they’re protecting their pet when going outside in the heat.

“First of all, we stay hydrated, always stay hydrated, for both people and dogs,” said Zach Liu of Springfield. “I bet it’s not comfortable for the pet, he is very small, six months, and a puppy.”

Make sure to take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside, including taking multiple breaks in the shade. If you can, reschedule strenuous activities to earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

Also wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible. And if anyone is overcome by heat they should be moved to a cool and shaded location.