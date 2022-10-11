AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don’t like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that’s why this time of year they’re trying to get into your home.

Rich Smith the Branch Manager of Waltham Pest Services told 22News, “A mouse needs a hole the size of a dime to get into your house.”

Smith said for a bug, that opening only needs to be as wide as a pencil. Mice, squirrels, stink bugs, and hornets are just a few of the creatures that may want to go inside. Smith said the key to keeping pests out of your house is prevention.

“Seal up cracks and crevices around your doors and windows, filling up the lip of your siding will help, the rodents not getting in,” explained Rich Smith.

You should also fill any cracks in your foundation, but if bugs and mice have already found their way inside, Smith recommends calling a professional but if you’re a renter and your landlord has not yet hired pest control you still have options.

“On their end, they can always buy the snap traps at the hardware store. Traps and glue boards we see all the time. People with cats and dogs, they have them out, your pet is not going to be friendly to you if they get snapped in those,” said Smith.

If you are going to try and lay out traps yourself there’s one thing to keep in mind: the pets you actually want to keep in your home.

To check to see if rodents have already made your place their home, Rich recommends starting with your garage and then checking behind appliances. For insects, seeing what gets caught in spider webs can be a good indicator.