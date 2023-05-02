SPRINGFILED, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning from experts following concerns about unintentional drowning among kids as summer approaches.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury or death in Massachusetts for children ages 1 to 4. It’s the third leading cause among Americans 19 years and younger.

Swimming, going to the beach or going to the lake are summertime staples, but drowning can happen in just seconds. 22News spoke with Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi about preventative steps and safety measures.

“Parents need to make sure their kids know how to swim before they go to a lake, river or pond, and make sure they have the adequate skills to protect themselves or they need to be supervised and have a PFD (personal flotation device),” he advised.

Calvi adds that drowning cases are not uncommon and do happen from time to time.