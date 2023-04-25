HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local schools are joining forces to expand education opportunities for students in western Massachusetts.

Holyoke Community College signed a joint admissions agreement Tuesday with Western New England University. The agreement aims to help students enrolled at HCC complete their bachelor’s and graduate degree at Western New England University. The program helps simplify the transfer process for students.

HCC President Christina Royal and WNE Provost and Sr. Vice President of Academic Affairs Maria Toyoda met Tuesday at HCC for the signing of the agreement.