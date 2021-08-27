Programs available for emergency housing payment assistance during COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Associated Press is reporting at least 3.5 million Americans will face eviction in the next two months after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the CDC’s eviction moratorium.

The challenge to the ban on evictions was brought by a group of landlords. They say they are losing as much as $19 billion a month.

Congress first imposed the moratorium on evictions in March 2020 as part of the CARES Act. When that expired, the CDC imposed one of its own at the direction of President Trump, which has been extended.

The White House is reportedly disappointed with the court’s decision and is calling on cities, states, landlords and cabinet agencies to urgently act to prevent evictions.

In Massachusetts there are a number of assistance programs to help keep people in their homes.

The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development has emergency housing payment assistance programs. You can apply at Mass.gov.

There are also three federal programs called E-RAP, RAFT and ERMA. There is one application for all three programs and your local agency will determine which you are eligible for.

Most Hampden and Hampshire County cities and towns go through Way Finders at 322 Main Street in Springfield.

Franklin County residents can go through the Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Berkshire County residents should use the Berkshire Housing Development in Pittsfield.

