If you know someone with dementia, this program may help if they tend to wander

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A program initiated in 2021 by Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi helped locate two wandering adults who have dementia in Springfield.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Triad program helps individuals with cognitive conditions who are at risk of wandering. The program includes a bracelet that a person wears that can be tracked through radio frequency to help locate the person who may be missing.

On December 29th, the team at the Sheriff’s Department was called for a report of a Triad client who has dementia had wandered away from his home on Central Street. As the team traveled to the area, they used electronic search and rescue technology and were able to detect a signal at the intersection of Maple and Central Streets. They located the man matching the description and were able to talk him into the cruiser and bring him home safely.

The next day, the team received a call from a Triad client in the Upper Hill neighborhood in Springfield reporting that a woman with dementia had left the home without notice. The woman was found a few blocks from their home and returned safely by the Sheriff’s deputy.

“I spoke with both of these families and they are incredibly grateful we were able to bring their loved ones home quickly and safely,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “When I launched the TRIAD Division to help seniors and brought Project Lifesaver to Hampden County, it was with the goal of assisting seniors wherever they needed a hand. When families care for a loved one with a cognitive condition who is at risk of wandering, it can be incredibly stressful. Hopefully this program alleviates some of that stress.”

The TRIAD program is accepting applications for those with a cognitive condition. The cost is around $400 to sign up plus $10 a month. The program includes:

Project Lifesaver – A tracking system for individuals with cognitive conditions who are at risk of wandering.

Hampden County Life Files – A magnetic sleeve with an information card listing all medications a person uses and any special health conditions they may have, which is posted on the refrigerator.

“Are You Ok?”– A daily telephone reassurance program to check on the well-being of seniors who live alone.

Is Your Number Up? – A house number initiative that assists Police, Fire and EMS in their efforts to respond quickly to 9-1-1 calls.

Speaker Series– Local law enforcement members meet with senior groups to discuss issues such as identity theft, domestic violence & scams targeting seniors.

Y.E.S – Youth Empowering Seniors is an education initiative to assist older adults in learning how to use technology.

Senior Home Safety Inspection – Certified inspector completes 240-point safety and accessibility assessment in and around the home.

For more information call 413-858-0060.