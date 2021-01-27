Property owner charged after red-tailed hawk euthanized in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – A red-tailed hawk was euthanized after it was found with a leghold trap around its foot.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, concerned citizens in western Massachusetts found a red-tailed hawk with a leghold trap around its foot. The veterinarian had to euthanize the hawk due to the severity of injuries.

Leghold traps are prohibited in Massachusetts Trapping information

An investigation was conducted after the leghold trap was turned over to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. A search warrant was executed after the lieutenant learned a resident who had chickens and ducks was having predatory issues on the same road the hawk was found on.

Massachusetts State Police, Environmental Police, and local police assisted in conducting the search warrant where suspected traps were observed on the property near the poultry enclosures.

Five leghold traps were found on the property, three that were the same type that was removed from the hawk.

Criminal charges are filed for possession/use of prohibited leghold traps and improper storage of firearms, which was also found on the property.