AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual hearing is being held by MassDOT for the proposed design to make a safer route to Robinson Park Elementary School.

The project will consist of a shared use path along the north side of Maple Street, from Begley Street to Bridge Street. East of Bridge Street, the shared use path transitions to the south side of Maple Street, ending at the Walnut Street intersection.

A pedestrian crossing is proposed along Maple Street and curb ramps. A raised intersection with 3-way stop control is also proposed at the intersection of Bridge Street and Maple Street.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Mass.gov. Additional information will be released on June 2.