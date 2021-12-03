Proposals needed for Center Park in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is requesting proposals for the Center Space Property located downtown.

The Center Space Property at the gateway to Chicopee Center is 0.28 acres of land located at 181 Center Street. The project is needed to provide public benefit and access as well as support area business economy and local establishments.

The business zoned property is coined a “swiss army knife of a park” by the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce. The park was created in April from the revitalization efforts for downtown Chicopee by the City of Chicopee, the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, business owners, and residents.

The space was developed to offer alterative space for food truck festivities, outdoor gathering, and even exercise classes can be held. It was funded with $10,000 from MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative and $10,000 from MassDevelopment’s Commonwealth Places program.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Communications and Special Projects Manager Rachel Beaulieu, the proposal should include operator expenses for build out and programming that is reasonable, appropriate, and directly attributable to the delivery of programming /service that predominately benefit low/moderate income persons.

An additional funding of $30,000 for entities that can accomplish these goals by December 2022. The project will be in collaboration with the City of Chicopee and the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce. All proposals are due by Wednesday, December at 11 a.m.