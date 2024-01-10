CONCORD, NH. (WWLP) – A proposal in the New Hampshire state senate would ban undocumented drivers from driving on the state’s roads, even if they have a license from another state.

This could have an impact on people in Massachusetts. We are one of several New England states that have laws that allow undocumented immigrants to receive driver’s licenses.

If the bill were to pass, drivers found to be violating the new law would face Class B misdemeanor charges.

It would require the New Hampshire DMV to keep an updated list of out-of-state licenses that are invalid in the state on its website.