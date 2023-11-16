CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Across the country, three out of four Americans have had a package stolen in the past year.

“The longer it sits out on your porch it becomes a crime of opportunity for somehow who might be driving by,” says Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, and that has led to about 119-million packages being stolen in the past year.

Now that its gift-giving season, more packages will be left at doors, which could make your items more appealing ‘porch pirates.’

According to national data, 4 in 10 people who had a package stolen in the past year were hit by porch pirates more than once. You can minimize that risk by:

Tracking your package by opting into delivery alerts from retailers and shippers..

Requiring a signature so your package isn’t left in front of your home unattended…

Or making alternative arrangements, such as delivering the package to a friend’s home when they are there, also, opting into a package locker service

Local police say, doorbell cameras can help as well. Walsh adds, “Seeing their vehicle, getting that license plate. A lot of people have their cameras just on their doorstep, they may not see where the people are going, they may have a mask on, if they can get that get-a-way vehicle or a better description of the face that would be wonderful too.”

If your package is stolen, make sure to contact police. And if you are looking to have that item replaced for free, the retailer may ask for proof the item was stolen.

And whether its FedEX, UPS or USPS, experts recommend filing a claim with the carrier as well.