CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ticks and mosquitoes are very active this time of year, and they can bring with them the risk of illnesses, such as Lyme disease in ticks, or West Nile Virus in mosquitoes.

The CDC says you can prevent bites by using an EPA registered insect repellent. Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants can also help as well. When it comes to protecting your home, experts say be mindful of rodents because they can carry ticks.

Natasha Wright of Braman Termite & Pest Elimination, telling 22News, “Areas where rodents are running, deer mice and field mice in particular, if you control those rodent populations if you live near a wooded area, you are less likely to have Lyme disease carrying ticks on your property.”

Another tip for your home, make sure to always remove standing water where mosquitos could lay eggs.