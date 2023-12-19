CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All the rain that hit western Massachusetts Monday is a great reminder for homeowners to take the necessary steps to flood-proof their homes.

During severe weather, your house may endure some brutal conditions and the damage from some storms can cost families a fortune. Unfortunately, there’s not much that we can do to control the weather, but there’s still a lot you can do to protect your home.

Basements are an extremely common area for flooding and with this heavy rainfall, excess water can quickly collect by seeping in cracks or even openings around windows. 22News spoke with Robert Gignilliat with Advanced Seamless Gutter in Chicopee to find out what homeowners can do to minimize damage.

Gignilliat said, “In most cases, down spouts are so important, to extend them away from each corner of the home. That’s probably your main defense off the bat. At the end of the day, you’re going to need a drain system no matter what. Once you see water in the basement, you’re always going to see water in the basement. “

Gignilliat added that homeowners should keep their home’s gutters clean, check if the gutters are taking the water at least three feet away from the home’s foundation and keep an eye out for any cracks in your home’s foundation.