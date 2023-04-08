CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is that time of the year again when the weather gets warm and bugs try to get into your home. 22News is working for you with a list of tips that can help you protect your home with the first tip being to store your trash properly.

We all know it is easy to leave the trash out but making sure your trash is properly stored in a bin or garbage bag is important since bugs love to eat off thrown away food.

Next, is repairing cracks within your home. Walk around your home and look at the walls or floor and see if you can find cracks that can be easy access points for bugs and properly seal them.

Our next tip is maintaining your yard. Be sure to put down the correct pesticides and make sure your yard is mowed since bugs love to live in long grass especially during the summer time.

Always check your windows and make sure they are properly sealed. And it also might be a good idea to get window screens for extra protection.

Another useful tip is checking your foundation. Go into your basement and look for patched of light coming through the foundation of your home which can be easy access points for bugs and pests.

Of course calling the correct pest control service is always a very useful too but the last tip is leaving firewood outdoors. Now that winter is over, if you have any left over wood in your home or garage it is smart to put it as far away from your home as possible since bugs love to live in wood.