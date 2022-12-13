CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Really cold temperatures can take a toll on your vehicle, but there are many ways to protect your car during the winter.

Cold temperatures can be tough on your body and they can be just as tough on your car. As the weather is getting colder outside experts say we can’t just hop in our cars and start them up normally.

Keeping your gas tank at least half full, keeping your washer fluid full, turning the car on and waiting a few minutes, and maintaining your tire pressure are just some of the recommendations from City Tire in Springfield. And when we experience snow- there’s other ways to stay safer on the road.

“You wanna make sure you have good snow tires or all weather tires wash your car regularly get all the snow off of the license plates and everything like that,” said Michael Lapite from City Tire.

Lapite also told 22News that maybe the most pressing need now is to make sure your car battery is suitable to hit the road. Before your battery dies on you, you should do routine checks on your battery to see if it’s good to go in the cold weather. “It’s good to have your battery tested maybe every oil change just to make sure the state of health is still good won’t leave you stranded anywhere,” said Lapite.

AAA suggests that if you rarely use your car or go a long spurt without driving somewhere, turn on the car every few days throughout the winter. Another recommendation is to park inside or underneath a covered area. Keeping your vehicle warmer and not frozen over with snow and ice can act as more protection for your battery.

When you do drive this winter, AAA suggests that you bring along a blanket, some non-perishable snacks, and always to have your phone charged.