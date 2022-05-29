CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a beautiful day in western Massachusetts Sunday, but with sunny days it’s important to protect your skin.

Health experts say it can take as little as 15 minutes for the sun to cause damage. To defend against UV rays experts suggest:

Using SPF 15 or higher

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants and a hat

Repeated damage to the skin can lead to skin cancer and early aging. UV rays are typically the most damaging between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

22News spoke with visitors to Forest Park, who were out and about enjoying the nice weather.

“I’m not worried about the sun because there’s also shade,” Manny Casiano of Springfield said. “Thank God for the shade. And I wear a hat to cover my hair.”

If the UV level is three or higher, you’ll want to make sure you’re using added skin protection.