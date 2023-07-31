HARTFORD (WWLP) – Country music star Jason Aldean was in Hartford Sunday for a rescheduled concert, but not without pushback.

Protesters gathered at a tailgate rally, which comes after a massive controversy over Aldean’s latest music video.

The video has been called racist as it was filmed at a lynching site and featured clips of black lives matter protests, which were later removed.

Aldean said on social media that the criticism “goes too far.” Organizers say they want to promote love and equality.