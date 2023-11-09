SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than a month since the start of the war in Gaza, as Israel recently implemented four-hour humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.

Residents from local communities gathered in front of Representative Richard Neal’s office Thursday urging him to sign off on the immediate ceasefire resolution. Committee members also presented him with a letter that has been signed by more than 100 of his constituents in cities and towns in his district. 22News spoke with organizers about Thursday’s rally.

“The U.S. is in a tremendous position to affect the change and adoption of the ceasefire. So I would ask that members of the community stand up and use their voice to explain to our officials that this is what we want,” said Jennifer Dawood of the CD-1 Gaza-Palestinian Committee.

Along with calls for a ceasefire, the 786 Resolution discusses the ongoing supplies of U.S. weapons to the Israeli military, which supporters of the resolution say is fueling the problem.