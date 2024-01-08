PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – A car drove into a Providence Fire Engine on 95 North on Sunday night.
Police said that fire and rescue crews had been called to a single-car crash and used the fire engine to block off their work zone in the left two lanes. About 15 minutes later a 64-year-old man hit the back corner of the fire engine.
He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was issued several civil motor vehicle violations.
No State Police or Providence Fire personnel were injured in the crash.
