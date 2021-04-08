Providence Ministries, Stop & Shop helping fight hunger in western Massachusetts

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Providence Ministries in Holyoke is getting some help in the fight against hunger.

They received a $7,500 grant from a number of brands, including Stop & Shop.

Four brands pledged $100,000 to help Stop & Shop fight hunger. Of the $100,00 donated, $75,000 will be divided among 10 of the grocery store chain’s local food pantry partners to provide food to those in need.

One in 7 adults and 25-percent of children are estimated to face hunger in western Massachusetts every day.