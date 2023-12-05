SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Carlos González hosted a meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh to discuss how to support the well-being of people throughout western Massachusetts.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told 22News that the purpose of this meeting was to discuss the unique and different challenges that residents in western Massachusetts have and how they can be improved.

At the meeting, public health leaders and local hospitals got to share their perspectives on the challenges they see on an everyday basis. The conversation also focused on the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure equitable access to healthcare, social services, and community resources, and how to improve the living conditions of those in western Massachusetts.

“We are Boston-centric when it comes to state policy and programs so we are trying to give our perspective from a western Mass. perspective to the Secretary about what we feel are in the best interest of serving the community of western massachusetts,” State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez said.

State Representative Gonzalez also told 22News that western Massachusetts has a strong diversity which calls for culturally sensitive support systems to be addressed. He says residents in Springfield and other surrounding communities need to feel cared for and have the resources they need to succeed.