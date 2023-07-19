HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire counties are hosting its traditional summer picnic to celebrate Irish-American heritage.

The Hibernians will celebrate Holyoke’s 150 anniversary of incorporation as a city with Irish and American music, food, games, and raffles. Holyoke has a rich history from first being settled in 1745, officially incorporated as a town in 1850, and later as a city in 1873. Now, 150 years later the celebration continues with a year’s worth of events.

The event is being held on Sunday, August 27th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hamel’s Summit View Pavilion located at 555 Northampton St. in Holyoke. Tickets are $30 per person for adults and $11 for children 15 years old or younger. For reservations call John Gaughan at 860-904-3056 or Fran Hennessey at 413-785-5687.

Each year the Hibernian organization meets in this traditional way to benefit the Maurice A. Donahue Memorial Scholarship. The funds raised are in honor of the late Massachusetts Senate President Maurice Donahue, whose name adorns a Holyoke elementary school.