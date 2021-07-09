Public meet and greet with Sen. Warren in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — There will be a public meet and greet with United States Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join and introduce Senator Warren at her Springfield Office at 1550 Main Street.

It is good to welcome Senator Warren back to Springfield. Here in Springfield and across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, we are fortunate to have some of the best federally elected representatives advocating for us in Washington, DC. Congressman Richard Neal and US Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have always strong supporters for our community and are always there for us making sure that our concerns and our voices here in Springfield are heard at our nation’s capital. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The meet and greet will begin at 12:00 p.m.