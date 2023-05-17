EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A follow-up to the ongoing search for an interim superintendent at Easthampton Pubic Schools, according to the school’s Facebook page, the Easthampton School Committee will have four public meet and greets to introduce community members to the Interim Superintendent candidates.

The meet and greets will be held at the Easthampton High School Café Commons from 5 to 5:45 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, May 22, 2023 – Maureen Benienda

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Mary Jane Rickson

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Roland Joyal

Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Marlene DiLeo

A meeting is set to take place on May 18th at 7:15 p.m., when the city council and current committee members listen to potential candidates. The final vote will be held on May 31st at 6:00 p.m. that will be done through sequential rank choice voting.

The committee says they hope to have the position filled by July 1, and the process will begin this month to fill the two empty seats on the School Committee. This comes after Shannon Dunham, and most recently Laurie Garcia, resigned from the school committee over the superintendent search.