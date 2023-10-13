CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nothing embodies the essence of the Halloween season quite like a visit to a local pumpkin patch.

It’s time to don your coziest flannel and most comfortable jeans; we are in the heart of fall! What better way to immerse yourself in the fall spirit than by visiting your local pumpkin patch for a day of family-friendly fun?

Plenty of farms, orchards, and patches are scattered throughout western Massachusetts and its surrounding areas. We’ll be listing some of the best spots to visit in the region this season.

Hicks Family Farm – 1299 MA-2 E, Charlemont, MA

Haunted Maze Friday and Saturday Nights in October. Find your way through the haunted path with the ghouls, frights and set ups!

The haunted maze is recommended for kids 12 and older. 12 years or younger must be accompanies with an adult.

Echo Hill Orchards – 101 Wilbraham Rd, Monson, MA

At Echo Hill Orchards and Winery you can seasonally pick your own apples and pumpkins and have a scenic tractor ride up Flynt Mountain on the weekends during September and October.

Saturdays, Sundays, Labor Day and Columbus Day tractor rides are offered and included in the price of pick your own apples. Tractor rides are not offered on weekdays.

Fletcher Family Farm Pumpkin Patch & Hayride – 17 Gunn Rd, Southampton, MA

Fletcher Family Farm Fall activities include:



Picking pumpkins right off the vine

Tractor drawn hayrides

Visiting and learning about baby animals

Petting zoo

Enjoying snacks or lunches in the picnic area

Play time on the round hay bales

“Storytime” – sharing a favorite pumpkin book

Introduction to dairy farming

The Apple Place – 540 Somers Road #83, East Longmeadow, MA

The Apple Place is home to a massive corn maze, that during the day, will offer a fun fall activity with young ones. However, at night, it can turn into a spooky search for your life!

On select Saturday’s in October, ‘Flash Light Night In The Maze’ will allow guests to make their way through the intricate maze in the darkness, but are required to bring their own flashlight! No-one will be admitted without one. Children under 12 must be accompanies by an adult, and no running is allowed.

Ioka Valley Farm – 3475 Hancock Road, Williamstown, MA

Open weekends in October, including Columbus Day Monday, Ioka Valley Farm offers many fall activities. There is no general admission during their fall weekends. The mini-corn maze is free, as well as their dress-me scarecrows, giant pumpkin house, and visiting the farm animals.

If you pick a pumpkin from the patch you pay by the pound and if you choose a pumpkin from the gift area they are all pre-priced. They have three activities that we do charge to participate in: Family Fun Play Area, Wagon Train Ride, and Pumpkin Slingshot.

Take a free hayride on the “Giant Pumpkin” wagon, or in the “Haunted House” to the Pumpkin Patch. Pick out your favorite pumpkin and the most colorful Indian Corn, or Visit our farm stand for a cornucopia of pre-picked pumpkins and other Fall specialties.

Taft Farms – 119 Park Street, Great Barrington, MA

Taft Farms is a family farm located in Great Barrington, the heart of Berkshire County. Taft’s grows hundreds of different varieties of vegetables, many heirlooms and ethnic varieties too!

Pumpkins Gourds and More: Over 30 acres of pumpkins are amazing! Choose from the store, or come for pick your own every weekend! Nearly 60 varieties of Squash, Pumpkins, Gourds and more are available. From Heirloom to Modern, From Very Large to Tiny, Tiny, Tiny, they are sure to have what your looking for.

Farm Animals: Free to the public! Goats, Chickens, Llamas, Bunnies and More.

Breezy Gardens Pumpkin Festival – 6 McNeil Hwy., Leicester, MA

Families can come spend a day outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather. There is no admission fee, the only cost is the pumpkin you pick out on the hay ride!



Activities include:



Free Hay Rides- Take a tour through the scenic fields on your way to the pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Rides typically last about 15 minutes and are fun for all ages.



A Mini Corn Maze-Perfect for young children who love mazes!

Pumpkin Decorating- After you return from the pick-your-own patch, sit down and decorate your pumpkin with stickers, markets, paint, and more!

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin Patch– Accessible by taking the hay ride or by walking. Make sure to dress appropriately, it can get a little muddy!

Face Painting– They offer free face painting, be sure to call ahead for details!

West End Creamery – 481 Purgatory Rd, Whitinsville, MA

The Fall Festival & Corn Maze is great for families and friends to enjoy and spend time together. Unplug for the day on their 28-acre farm with plenty of room for social distancing and make new memories laughing, exploring, and learning together.

Attractions are designed for families and friends to play together. They charge one general admission price for the Fall Festival & Corn Maze for all guests. Mini golf, pony rides, Battle Zone, and pumpkins are an additional charge.

Harvest Happenings -349 Main Street, CT-190, Somers, CT

Celebrate Fall at Sonny’s Place!



Enjoy special attractions and activities along with a full menu of delicious seasonal food and drinks! Halloween music is in the air and sets the mood across the park. Play a round of Pumpkin Mini Golf and see the hundreds of hand carved (and lit at night) pumpkins around the course.

Special Attractions:



Pumpkin Mini Golf

Enjoy their miniature golf course, with a twist! While golfing, you’ll be able to see hundreds of hand carved pumpkins (they light up at night!), skeletons, clowns, and other decorations!

Halloween Crafts

Kids will love getting crafty with Halloween Crafts! With several to choose from, priced from $2 – $6, everyone can find one they’ll love!

Trick-or-Treat Trail

Kids of all ages will LOVE trick-or-treating at Sonny’s! Purchase your bag and punch card at the Admissions Window or Craft Station and visit all of our attractions to collect a prize or candy at each one! No, you don’t have to actually participate in the attraction to get the prize, but it’s a lot more fun that way!

Zombie Laser Tag

Think you know laser tag? Think again. Sign up for a game and see if you can survive the zombie apocalypse, or if you’ve sealed your fate simply by joining the game! Participants must be at least 42? tall to play. Participants between 42 and 47 inches tall must be with an adult. Zombie game runs at select times throughout the day. Games must have 10 registered players to play or it will revert to the regular game type.

So, before the winter chill arrives, get your hands on the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve this Halloween season!