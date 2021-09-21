Pumpkins arriving daily to local stores

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Fresh pumpkins have been arriving daily at Springfield area supermarkets from growers like Calabrese Farms in Southwick.

Owner Tom Calabrese harvesting another truck full from his 25 acres of pumpkins growing land in Southwick Tuesday. The crop is down some thirty percent from the damaging rain during July. But Farm Manager Joe Calabrese told 22News, they’ve planted enough to meet the need.

“We’re picking pumpkins every day now, we’re making sure they’re top quality pumpkins that we’re shipping out, so we’re slowing down the harvest, but we’re only picking what we need. Instead of picking loads at a time, so they’re holding up a lot stronger in stores and our retail store too.”

All that summer rain has made this a challenging year says Joe Calabrese, but they’ll meet the demand during the upcoming pumpkin season.