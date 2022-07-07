NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden recently signed a major bi-partisan gun bill into law but congressional aides familiar with the law say it likely would not have prevented the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. 22News spoke with Congressman Jim McGovern on whether more action needs to be taken.

Congressman McGovern was clear saying the bill does not take gun safety far enough and there’s a lot more work to be done in Washington. Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; Highland Park, Illinois… those are just a few of the mass shootings that have grabbed headlines in our country lately but so far this year, there have been at least 314 mass shootings in the U.S.

Biden signed a major bi-partisan gun law into effect late last month, but some members of Congress think the law could go even further.

“I urge the president to push harder, I urge my colleagues in the Senate to push harder but this is out of control. We are living in a country now where there are massacres on a weekly basis. And I’m sick and tired of politicians who react to it by simply extending their thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families,” said McGovern.

The bill enhances background checks, closes the boyfriend loophole and approves “red flag” grants to states. It is considered the most sweeping legislation directed at preventing gun violence in 30 years. The bill also includes funding for youth mental health services, an issue that also seems to be a problem when it comes to gun violence.