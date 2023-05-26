SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -A talented student from Putnam Regional Vocational Technical High School will have his artwork on display at the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Griffen is the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the Massachusetts First Congressional District and was presented the award at a ceremony at the school on Friday. The high school senior will have his work, a pencil drawing of the late Queen Elizabeth II, on display at the U.S. Capitol Building for one year. Griffen said he’s always loved art.

“Always, for as long as I can remember. I always practice, I always drew in my free time, after my homework or anything. Anytime I got to draw I did,” explained Griffen. “I’m in a lot of shock. I wasn’t expecting to win, let alone be here.”

Griffen’s art teacher spoke at the event, acknowledging his hard work and dedication. Griffen said he is thinking about becoming an art teacher himself. He says he’s going to make time to travel down to Washington D.C. and see his work on display.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.