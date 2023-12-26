SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) has unveiled two pilot programs aimed at enhancing accessibility and encouraging ridership.

Effective immediately, PVTA will provide pre-paid weekend services until the end of May, eliminating the need for fares or passes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Additionally, the transit authority will initiate a pre-paid program for after-school transportation for students aged eighteen and younger with a valid school ID. This service will be available after 3 p.m., allowing students to access all PVTA routes for various after-school activities.

Funding for these pilot programs is allocated from the Massachusetts Legislature’s Regional Transit Authorities Fare Free Pilot Program for FY24. The budget includes the existing pre-paid fare program, set to conclude on December 31, 2023.

PVTA’s Manager of Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations, Brandy Pelletier, expressed gratitude for the legislative funding, emphasizing that these pilot initiatives provide the public with an opportunity to experience PVTA services and offer students a convenient means of participating in after-school engagements.

For additional details on PVTA’s pre-paid pilot programs, interested individuals can visit their website.