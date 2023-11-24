CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority’s (PVTA) Try Transit 2023 Holiday begins on Friday.

This means that no fares or passes will be needed to ride PVTA fixed route buses or vans from today until the end of the year. The fared have been prepaid by Massachusetts Legislation.

This does not apply on the B-79 Amherst-Worcester Route.

The “Try Transit” program is to attract new customers and to also help current riders during the increased costs due to inflation.