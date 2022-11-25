SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From now until the end of the year you can ride a PVTA bus for free in every Western Massachusetts city and town the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority buses transport passengers.

Not having to pay the $1.50 fare each time you board the bus through December 31st is seen as an incentive to switch to Mass Transit on a regular basis. On Black Friday at the Union Street Terminal bus riders were introduced to the more than month-long savings.

“I take the bus every day, and if I don’t take the bus I walk,” expressed this PVTA bus rider.