Quabbin Reservoir nearing full capacity

(WWLP) – Quabbin Reservoir holds hundreds of billions of gallons of water, and it is nearing full capacity.

22News received multiple reports, saying that the reservoir is just about full. The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has not yet returned calls in regards to the reservoir, but on their website, it says Quabbin is 91 percent full as of July 1.

A man picking berries in the area told 22News he has never seen so much rain in such a short period of time.

Lloyd Roh said, “The amount of rain we’ve been getting, I have never seen anything like this ever. We’ve had probably 15 or 16 inches of rain between two different rain gauges consistently for the last two weeks.”

It’s July 20 and so far, we have had just over a foot of rain so far this month. Typically, we have just 4 inches of rain for the month of July.