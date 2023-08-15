ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Norah Dooley, a resident of Royalston, made a special flower delivery to residents in an Athol nursing home on Tuesday.

Dooley packed up a whole bunch of fresh flowers from her property and made a delivery in the midst of a rain shower to the residents at Quabbin Valley Healthcare & Rehabilitation to brighten up the rainy day, according to a news release from Quabbin Valley Healthcare.

“I have so many flowers on my property, that at times I do not know what to do with them all,” said Dooley. “My daughter Ferron is actually the one who suggested that I donate them, so I put them all in buckets and here I am.”

The flowers that Dooley donated included an array of colorful blooms that were fresh from her garden, such as sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias, coneflowers (echinacea), Victoria, and more.

“We often receive flowers and arrangements donated by funeral homes and also flowers from people’s weddings,” stated Pam Hamberg, the Director of Activities. “It is not that often that we receive such a large bounty from a private citizen.”

Photo courtesy of Quabbin Valley Healthcare

Photo courtesy of Quabbin Valley Healthcare

The flowers will be separated and placed throughout the three units in the common areas of the building.

“We are always grateful for the love and support we receive, not just from the families of our residents, but from members of the community, ” said Administrator Mark Ailinger.

“The residents really enjoy them and often will smell them and reminisce about their own gardens or share a personal flower story,” said Hamberg. “It really does bring cheer, especially on a rainy day.”

If you would like to donate some flowers, Quabbin Valley Healthcare accepts donations seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.