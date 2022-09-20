SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly one-third of adults in Massachusetts are facing food insecurity. A program is celebrating 30 years of fighting hunger and making sure families have enough to eat.

Rachel’s Table was founded in 1992 and has worked to end hunger and reduce waste of food resources in the Pioneer Valley.

Fast foward to today: more than 200 volunteers collect food from more than 60 donors and delivers it to more than 50 agencies like soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters six days a week.

Those volunteers were honored for their dedication to the community at their location on Dickinson Street in Springfield.

Judy Ingis, founder of Rachel’s Table, told 22News, “Besides our original mission, we are now doing growing gardens, we now have a huge cleaning program, we have a wonderful team aboard that’s involved to help children learn about food insecurity.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stretch family budgets and drive up food prices, new estimates show that at least 1.8 million adults in Massachusetts struggled to get enough food to eat last year. That amounts to roughly 32% of the state’s adult population.

“The pandemic doubled the amount of hunger in Massachusetts, especially western Massachusetts,” said Jodi Falk, director of Rachel’s Table. “What we did was we rose to the occasion. We delivered more food than ever before. Some months 170,000 pounds of food.

There is still a lot of work to be done though.

Rachel’s Table will host an anniversary bash in the spring to raise money to continue its work in the fight against hunger in communities up and down the valley.