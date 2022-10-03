GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) – As inflation continues to raise the costs of groceries across the United States, local organizations are teaming up to fight food insecurity here in western Massachusetts.

Rachel’s Table hosted a “Gathering and Gleaning” event at Oxen Hill Farm in Granby, Connecticut. ‘Gleaning’ is the gathering of grain and produce left behind after the harvest. Rachel’s Table, along with other organizations under the ‘Growing Gardens’ program, collected the produce, this time over 300 pounds of sweet potatoes, and will distribute the resources to families in need.

“The need is basically to be able to find sustainable models for people, so how they eat isn’t dependent on the food chain supplies… its not depending upon these high prices but its depending upon what we are doing with growing gardens. Making sure that it is accessible,” said Jodi Falk from Rachel’s Table.

More ‘gleaning’ events will coming and announced by Rachel’s Table in the near future.