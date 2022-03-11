CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Incoming rain across western Massachusetts will likely turn into snow, depending on the area Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday for northern Berkshire County. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday for western Hampden, western Hampshire, western Franklin, and southern Berkshire Counties.

Light rain will likely begin late Friday night. The chance is increasing that the rain will change to snow for Saturday. The most amount of snow will fall in the hills and Berkshires, with the highest amounts of snow likely in northern Berkshire County. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s and it will be windy.

The 22News Storm Team is actually tracking two systems that will be coming together. A cold front stretching from Canada to the south will bring cold temperatures and snow while a low pressure system moves up the coast. They will combine to bring us rain and then as the cold air moves in the rain will change over to snow.

Any rain and snow will come to an end Saturday evening and skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the teens.

SATURDAY: AM Rain Changing to Snow, Windy

Highs: 40-44

Cold air will work in behind the storm and will be with us on Sunday. The good news is that it will be warming back up next week, getting back up into the 50s.

The forecast is still early and could change. Stay up to date with the latest forecast, watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, and Chris Bouzakis on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com.