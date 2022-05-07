CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighbors to the south of us in Connecticut and Long Island saw plenty of rain Friday and Saturday, but for us here in western Massachusetts we were just left with lots of clouds.

We had plenty of cloud cover Saturday and at times it looked like it was going to rain but it never did. This is because of the dry air we had in place which kept the rain to the south in portions of Connecticut and Long Island, where the air was filled with more moisture.

Western Massachusetts is going to be staying with the dry air as we go through the rest of the week and it’s also looking like we will be rain free especially, on Mother’s Day.