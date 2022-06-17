CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was quite a bit of sunshine this week and not much rain. 22News is working for you with how dry conditions are getting.

Other than a shower or two we didn’t see much rainfall this week. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor that just came out remains pretty much unchanged from last week. It continues to show all of Hampden, Hampshire, and most of Franklin Counties and a little bit of eastern Berkshire County, considered to be abnormally dry.

The eastern part of the state, Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut are seeing moderate drought conditions.

Some western Massachusetts cities and towns have instituted mandatory water restrictions. They include Easthampton, Northampton, Shelburne and Southwick.