WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The summer months mark some of the “100 Deadliest Days” on the road for teen drivers and this recent wet weather isn’t making it any safer.

AAA says the time period between Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” due to the increase in car crash deaths among teens. And so even though the summer is the time to have fun, experts say to make safe driving a priority.

“It’s an important time for parents and their teens to really sit down and go over the rules of the road,” said Mark Schieldrop, Spokesperson for the AAA in West Springfield. He recommends parents to, “Make sure that everyone is on the same page and make sure that everyone is driving safely this summer to avoid a tragedy.”

And so far this July in western Massachusetts, we’ve been seeing rain storm after rain storm making driving conditions even less safe. A study from the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies found that fatal traffic accidents are 34% more likely to occur during rain and the numbers are even more staggering in areas that typically flood and puddle.

“The big thing with these storms is they are producing a lot of rain over a fairly short period of time so in some areas where you have underpasses or low lying areas those places are going to flood,” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist explained. “The water will sit there until the draining systems can catch up so those are the areas that are gonna flood. And if you ever see a road that’s covered with water turn around and don’t drown!”

Some other tips for driving in rainy weather include:

Increasing your visibility by turning on your headlights

Brake cautiously

Avoid the splash puddles if possible

And an important reminder to follow the rules and stay safe on the road. Massachusetts law requires that you turn on your headlights and tail lights whenever you turn on your windshield wipers.