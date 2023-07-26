SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Warning went into effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties Tuesday afternoon producing heavy rain in some locations.
Thunderstorms across western Massachusetts had rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Flash flooding may occur in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Springfield had the most rainfall report of more than two inches.
Hampden County:
- Springfield: 2.06″
- Westfield: 1.56″
- Hampden: 1.44″
- Wilbraham 1.23″
- Agawam: 1.19″
- Three Rivers: 0.72″
- Longmeadow: 0.67″
- Palmer: 0.58″
- Monson: 0.58″
- West Springfield: 0.51″
- Tolland: 0.41″
- Westfield-Barnes Airport: 0.34″
- Holyoke: 0.23″
Hampshire County:
- Whately: 1.98″
- Belchertown: 0.58″
- Amherst: 0.16″
- Southampton: 0.10″
Franklin County:
- Greenfield: 0.25″
- Turners Falls: 0.23″
