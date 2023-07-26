SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Warning went into effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties Tuesday afternoon producing heavy rain in some locations.

Thunderstorms across western Massachusetts had rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Flash flooding may occur in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Springfield had the most rainfall report of more than two inches.

Hampden County:

Springfield: 2.06″

Westfield: 1.56″

Hampden: 1.44″

Wilbraham 1.23″

Agawam: 1.19″

Three Rivers: 0.72″

Longmeadow: 0.67″

Palmer: 0.58″

Monson: 0.58″

West Springfield: 0.51″

Tolland: 0.41″

Westfield-Barnes Airport: 0.34″

Holyoke: 0.23″

Hampshire County:

Whately: 1.98″

Belchertown: 0.58″

Amherst: 0.16″

Southampton: 0.10″

Franklin County:

Greenfield: 0.25″

Turners Falls: 0.23″