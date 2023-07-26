SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Warning went into effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties Tuesday afternoon producing heavy rain in some locations.

Thunderstorms across western Massachusetts had rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Flash flooding may occur in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Springfield had the most rainfall report of more than two inches.

Hampden County:

  • Springfield: 2.06″                          
  • Westfield: 1.56″    
  • Hampden: 1.44″     
  • Wilbraham 1.23″      
  • Agawam: 1.19″     
  • Three Rivers: 0.72″   
  • Longmeadow: 0.67″           
  • Palmer: 0.58″        
  • Monson: 0.58″              
  • West Springfield: 0.51″         
  • Tolland: 0.41″        
  • Westfield-Barnes Airport: 0.34″               
  • Holyoke: 0.23″   

Hampshire County:

  • Whately: 1.98″  
  • Belchertown: 0.58″                    
  • Amherst: 0.16″             
  • Southampton: 0.10″   

Franklin County:

  • Greenfield: 0.25″               
  • Turners Falls: 0.23″        

Weather News

More Weather News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.