CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After an afternoon of heavy downpours and thunderstorms, that included pea-sized hail in some areas, a rainbow appeared in the sky Saturday.

22News viewers shared photos from across western Massachusetts Saturday of fallen hail in their yards and the rainbow in the sky that followed.

Photo By Donna in Feeding Hills

Photo By Jon in W. Springfield

Photo By Jon in W. Springfield

Photo by Jose in W. Springfield

Photo by Sharon South Hadley

Photo by Adam in W. Springfield

Photo by Adam in W. Springfield

Photo by Adam in W. Springfield

Photo By Milt

Photo by Shawn in Chicopee

Photo by Judith in W. Springfield

Photo by 22News viewer in W. Springfield

