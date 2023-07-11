CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some very heavy rainfall Monday things were drying out Tuesday but the Connecticut River continues to rise.
A look at the estimated rainfall totals over the last 48 hours shows that some of the heaviest rain fell in Vermont. There has been pretty extreme flooding over portions of that state and this is one of the reasons there is a lot of flooding in western Massachusetts. The Connecticut River is being watched very closely as a lot of this rain is flowing down the mountains and into area rivers.
Flood Warning
A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River from just south of the Holyoke Dam up to the Vermont state line until further notice.
The typical areas that are affected by minor to moderate flooding in the springtime are going to see that flooding through the rest of Tuesday such as Agawam, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow. The Springfield area is not expected to see any real significant flooding.
Moderate flooding could be seen through Wednesday morning in Holyoke, along Route 5, as well as areas of Hadley along Aqua Vitae Road, Northampton such as the Oxbow Marina, and parts of Hadley.
A little bit further to the north towards Sunderland, Montague, and Whately, those areas that typically see low-lying flooding, will also have the potential to see moderate flooding into Wednesday.
The river should crest through Tuesday night into Wednesday and then gradually come back down through the rest of the week.
Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow Adam on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.