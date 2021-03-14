Rainfall in western Massachusetts below normal for March

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has been lacking rain lately, and drought conditions are showing up in parts of the area.

Area residents have been enjoying lots of sun recently. And while days on days of sun might sound nice, it comes with a downside. We’re getting closer to drought conditions.

From March 1 through March 14, the Springfield and Chicopee area normally sees about 1.58″ of rain. But this month, there’s been less than a tenth of an inch. The area needs about an inch and a half more rain, or liquid snow equivalent, to catch up.

We’re lacking rain so much that the U.S. Drought Monitor has introduced “abnormally dry” conditions to our area in Franklin, Hampshire and northern Berkshire counties.

There are already moderate drought conditions in portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. There will be a few chances of rain and snow this week, especially Thursday, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be quite enough to completely rid the abnormally dry conditions.